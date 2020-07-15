Fifth-Gen Honda City Launched In India; Prices Start At 10.89 Lakh

The new-gen Honda City has finally been introduced in India. Variant-wise prices are mentioned in the picture below:

The updated sedan is the longest and the widest in the segment and will be available in three trims – V, VX and ZX, while offering two engine choices. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, iVTEC unit producing 119 BHP and 145 Nm paired to a 6-speed manual or a CVT. On the other hand, the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel produces 98 BHP and 200 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In the MT configuration, the petrol-powered version has been rated for 17.8 kmpl of fuel economy, while with a CVT it claims to deliver 18.4 kmpl. The 1.5L i-DTEC has been rated to deliver 24.1 kmpl in terms of fuel economy.

The base V trim gets LED DRLs, projector headlamps, LED taillights, 15-inch alloys, 8.0-inch touchscreen and 4 speakers, and dual-tone interior. The list also includes cruise control, remote engine start, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, electrically adjustable ORVMs and engine start/stop button. Safety features include vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, deflation warning system, 4 airbags and a rear-view camera.

In addition to the features available on the V variant, the VX variant gets an electric sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish, 8-speaker audio, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 7.0-inch colour MID, automatic headlights, 6 airbags, rear reading lamps and auto-dimming IRVM. In addition to the features on the VX trim, the ZX trim gets 9-array LED headlamps, LED front fog lamps, leather seats, sunroof, lane watch camera, ambient lighting and auto up/down with anti-pinch for all power windows.

A connected car, the Honda City offers ‘Honda Connect’ with Alexa capability which offers voice-enabled remote operations. Alexa functions are only available for CVT variants while Honda Connect is offered on variants equipped with a manual gearbox. This app-based, connected-car tech offers 32 features, including geofencing, roadside assistance, remote headlight operation and lots more. The new City now also offers the most comfortable rear seat and also the most space at the back, compared to its rivals.

In terms of the maintenance cost, the petrol-powered car offers 9% reduction in comparison to the older version while the diesel version improves by 10%. The car offers a 1 year/10,000 km service interval and 3-year unlimited kilometres warranty and free 5-year Honda Connect subscription.

The new City will be up against the Verna, the Ciaz, the Rapid and the Vento. Alongside, the older version will continue to be on sale. Honda’s next introduction in India will be the BS6 Jazz, prices for which will be announced in the coming days.