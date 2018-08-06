Special Edition Honda WR-V, City And BR-V Launched In India Ahead Of Festive Season
Honda Cars India has announced the introduction of special editions of three of its models WR-V, City and BR-V. These special editions include Honda WR-V – Alive Edition, City – Edge Edition and BR-V – Style Edition and have been introduced to mark the beginning of festive sales in India. Apart from the emblems, the special edition models come equipped with loads of extra features.
The Honda WR-V – Alive edition comes with a host of comfort, convenience and safety features and is based on S grade. Additionally, WR-V now comes with a new exterior color- Radiant Red Metallicand is available in all grades of WR-V. The key highlights on the Honda WR-V – Alive edition include:
- Special Edition – Alive Emblem
- 16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Rear camera with IRVM display
- Rear parking sensors
- Premium seat cover with special edition logo
- Premium steering wheel cover
- Honda Connect (With 1stMonth Subscription free)
Ex Showroom Delhi price
- S MT Alive (i-VTEC) – INR 802,500
- S MT Alive (i-DTEC) – INR 911,000
The Honda City – Edge edition is based on SV grade. The special edition model comes enriched with:
- Special Edition Emblem
- 15-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel
- Rear parking sensors
- Rear camera with IRVM display
Ex Showroom Delhi price
- SV MT Edge (i-VTEC) – INR 975,000
- SV MT Edge (i-DTEC) – INR 11,10,000
The Honda BR-V Style edition, which gets enriched and stylish looks, will be available across grades. The key highlights Honda BR-V Style edition include:
- Special Edition Emblem
- Front Guard
- Tailgate Spoiler
- Body side moulding
- Front & rear bumper protector
Ex Showroom Delhi price
- S MT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 10,44,500
- V MT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 11,59,000
- VX MT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 12,63,000
- V CVT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 12,77,500
- S MT Style (i-DTEC) – INR 11,79,000
- V MT Style (i-DTEC) – INR 12,65,500
- VX MT Style (i-DTEC) – INR 13,74,000
Speaking about the introduction of these special editions, Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.said that with the onset of festive season, the Company is delighted to offer the special editions of WR-V, City and BR-V.