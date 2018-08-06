Special Edition Honda WR-V, City And BR-V Launched In India Ahead Of Festive Season

Honda Cars India has announced the introduction of special editions of three of its models WR-V, City and BR-V. These special editions include Honda WR-V – Alive Edition, City – Edge Edition and BR-V – Style Edition and have been introduced to mark the beginning of festive sales in India. Apart from the emblems, the special edition models come equipped with loads of extra features.

The Honda WR-V – Alive edition comes with a host of comfort, convenience and safety features and is based on S grade. Additionally, WR-V now comes with a new exterior color- Radiant Red Metallicand is available in all grades of WR-V. The key highlights on the Honda WR-V – Alive edition include:

Special Edition – Alive Emblem

16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel

Rear camera with IRVM display

Rear parking sensors

Premium seat cover with special edition logo

Premium steering wheel cover

Honda Connect (With 1stMonth Subscription free)

Ex Showroom Delhi price

S MT Alive (i-VTEC) – INR 802,500

S MT Alive (i-DTEC) – INR 911,000

The Honda City – Edge edition is based on SV grade. The special edition model comes enriched with:

Special Edition Emblem

15-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheel

Rear parking sensors

Rear camera with IRVM display

Ex Showroom Delhi price

SV MT Edge (i-VTEC) – INR 975,000

SV MT Edge (i-DTEC) – INR 11,10,000

The Honda BR-V Style edition, which gets enriched and stylish looks, will be available across grades. The key highlights Honda BR-V Style edition include:

Special Edition Emblem

Front Guard

Tailgate Spoiler

Body side moulding

Front & rear bumper protector

Ex Showroom Delhi price

S MT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 10,44,500

V MT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 11,59,000

VX MT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 12,63,000

V CVT Style (i-VTEC) – INR 12,77,500

S MT Style (i-DTEC) – INR 11,79,000

V MT Style (i-DTEC) – INR 12,65,500

VX MT Style (i-DTEC) – INR 13,74,000

Speaking about the introduction of these special editions, Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd.said that with the onset of festive season, the Company is delighted to offer the special editions of WR-V, City and BR-V.