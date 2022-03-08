Skoda Slavia: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The Skoda Slavia could be what every sedan lover wished for. It looks like a million bucks, it’s packed with features, it’s fun to drive, and it is also reasonably priced! The Slavia offers a range of powertrains and variants to choose from. In fact, it also offers a top-end variant without a sunroof for those who want no frills! Let’s take a look at which variant offers the most bang for your buck:

Ambition

The Ambition variant is the mid-spec variant in Slavia’s lineup. It comes with halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, 2-spoke tilt, and telescopic steering wheel, height-adjustable driver’s seat, manual A/C, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, rear defogger, chrome door handles, front fog lamps, ambient lighting, rear 60:40 split seats, front center armrest, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, 3.5-inch MID, cruise control, 2-USB C-type front and rear, cooled glove box, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless android auto and apple car play, 8-speakers, hill-hold control, reverse camera, ESC, TCS, Multi-collision braking, TPMS, ISOFIX, and dual airbags.

Automatic variants also get paddle shifters. As you can see from the list, the Ambition is well-loaded with all the necessary features covered. It comes only with the 1-litre TSI engine. The Ambition is priced at ₹12.39 and ₹13.59 lakh for the manual and automatic variants respectively. However, for those who want a fully loaded Slavia, the Style variant with sunroof will fit the bill.

Skoda Slavia: a quick recap

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The steering wheel is the same twin-spoke leather-wrapped unit with chrome scrollers and audio controls. There are circular A/C vents on the sides which are different from the hexagonal units seen in the Kushaq.