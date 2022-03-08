Ola Outsells Ather In The Month Of February!

Electric scooters have gained heaps of popularity in the market thanks to their practicality and cheaper running costs. Additionally, brands like Ather and Ola have also proved that an electric scooter doesn’t have to be slow or boring in terms of design and bling. According to a recent report, Ola outsold Ather in the month of February. Ola sold around 3904 units of its S1 scooter whereas Ather sold around 2229 units of the 450 scooter.

Ola S1: A quick recap

The Ola electric scooter comes in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and it weighs 121kg. The S1 variant will achieve 0-40km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 km/h. It has a claimed range of 121km. It will get normal and sport driving modes. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and weighs 125kg.

The S1 Pro will achieve 0-40km/h in 3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 115km/h. It will achieve a range of 181km. It gets driving modes like normal, sport, and hyper. The Ola electric scooter can be charged with a portable home charger of 750W. This will charge the S1 and S1 Pro to 100% in just 4.50 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. The Ola hyper charger station can charge it to 50% in just 18 minutes. Both scooters also get a torque figure of 58nm.

The Ola electric is packed to the brim with features. It gets a 7 inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation. The display lets you choose different driver profiles which provide different settings for everyone. Like other scooters in the segment, this one gets a reverse mode as well.