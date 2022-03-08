Maruti Suzuki Wins LACP 2020/2021 Vision Award

Maruti Suzuki has acknowledged a new Gold award for the excellent sales figures and highest-ranking automobile company in the world. This competition receives applications from about 1000 national and international companies. The Maruti Suzuki has been positioned at 63rd out of top 100 fortune and 9th out of top 10 fortune. The Annual Integrated Report of Maruti Suzuki achieved 100% in 6 out of 8 parameters. The parameters were Letter to Shareholders, Message Clarity, Report Narrative, Report Financials, First Impression, and Report Cover.

Official Statements

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We take this global recognition from LACP with gratitude and humility. Leading the automakers in the global list of Top 100 Annual Reports, alongside renowned companies across business domains and countries, is a matter of pride for the Indian business fraternity. We believe that open and transparent communication with stakeholders is the foundation of the trust we have been able to build over the years.”

On the recognition, Mr. Rahul Bharti, Chief Investor Relations Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “There has been a significant increase in investor curiosity in the field of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) in the past few years. An Integrated Report shows an integrated approach between sustainable goals and business strategy. We think it is the greatness and the intrinsic sustainable culture of Maruti Suzuki that has won the award. The leadership at Maruti Suzuki has always emphasized “Correct over Convenient” and “Long term sustainability over short term gains”. Through the Annual Integrated Report, we have just tried to communicate this culture with honesty and objectivity.”

Maruti Suzuki: Recent Launches

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was recently launched at ₹6.35 lakh. In terms of powertrain, the new Baleno comes with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine which is called K12N. This engine features an integrated starter generator which adds the auto engine start/stop functionality to save more fuel.

It produces 89hp and 113nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. It delivers 22.35 km/l in the manual guise and 22.94 km/l in the AMT.