2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Production Begins In India

Recently, Skoda took the wraps off the 2026 Slavia facelift. The sedan had been in the Indian market for around four years and was due for an update. Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has now started production of the refreshed sedan at its Chakan plant in Pune. The company has not revealed the final prices yet, but the updated model is expected to reach dealerships during the festive season.
The new Slavia gets changes to its design, cabin and equipment list. There is also a new automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine.
New look for the Slavia
The facelift does not bring a completely new design, but several parts of the sedan have been revised.
- New LED headlamps with updated DRL design
- Revised LED tail-lamps
- Sequential turn indicators at the rear
- New alloy wheel designs
- Revised grille and air dam
- New trim between the tail-lamps with SKODA lettering
- Monte Carlo gets its own exterior treatment with red details and dedicated wheels
The car also gets new exterior colours, including Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige.
More equipment inside
The cabin keeps the familiar dashboard layout, but Skoda has added larger screens and new equipment. The infotainment display now measures 10.1 inches, while higher variants get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.
The entry Classic and Classic+ versions use analogue instruments with a multi-information display. Signature and Sportline get an 8-inch digital unit, while Prestige and Monte Carlo receive the larger 10.25-inch screen with turn-by-turn navigation.
Other additions include:
- 360-degree Area View camera
- Front parking sensors
- Rear-seat massage function
- Updated infotainment system
- Google Cloud-powered AI Companion
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Variable-geometry compressor for the AC
- Ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats on selected variants
The panoramic sunroof has not been added. The Slavia continues with a single-pane sunroof. ADAS is also not offered.
Engine options stay familiar
The Slavia continues with two turbo-petrol engines. The smaller unit is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI producing 115hp, while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI develops 150hp.
|Engine
|Power
|Transmission
|1.0 TSI
|115hp
|6-speed MT / new 8-speed AT
|1.5 TSI
|150hp
|7-speed DSG
The biggest mechanical update is the new eight-speed torque-converter automatic with the 1.0 TSI. It replaces the earlier six-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.5 TSI continues with its seven-speed DSG automatic.
Safety and Market Launch
Six airbags are standard, along with a long list of active and passive safety features. Skoda has also carried forward the Slavia’s 5-star Global NCAP safety credentials. This refers to the existing rating and is not a fresh crash test of the facelift.
Bookings are already open, while prices are expected to be announced in early October. Deliveries are planned during the festive season. The outgoing Slavia was priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh, ex-showroom, so the facelift is expected to cost more.
The new Slavia will continue to compete with cars such as the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus. With production now underway, the next major details are its final prices and variant-wise equipment.