Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Automatic Launched At INR 9.49 lakh

The Skoda Rapid range, powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine is now available with an automatic gearbox. A six-speed torque converter is on offer and prices start at INR 9.49 lakh (All prices mentioned are Ex-showroom) for the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus base variant.

Other variants which offer the automatic gearbox include the Ambition AT(INR 11.29 lakh), ONYX AT (INR 11.49 lakh), Style AT (INR 12.99 lakh), Monte Carlo AT (INR 13.29 lakh). During the event, the carmaker has announced a big offensive, where over 22 new models will be introduced globally by 2022.

Deliveries will begin starting tomorrow and prior to the price announcement, bookings for the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic were open for a token amount of INR 25,000. Those who had pre-booked the Skoda Rapid TSI automatic secured a priority status and the cars will be delivered to these customers from 18th September 2020.

In terms of running gear, at the heart of the new Skoda Rapid TSI automatic is an engine displacing 999 ccs. The new three-cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine cranks out 110 PS of power at 5000 – 5500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1750 – 4000 rpm. The new Rapid automatic, with the six-speed automatic transmission, has been ARAI-rated to deliver 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions.

During the event, Skoda Auto India’s top man, Mr Zac Hollis also announced a Skoda SUPERCARE package which takes care of wear and tear issues and timely maintenance at INR 15,777 for two years and at INR 29,999 for 4 years. This package is available for both new and existing customers. Mr Hollis also highlighted the fact that the brand is going all out to reach customers for any troubles they face with Skoda cars and made a call for such folks to reach out to his team or him directly on Twitter at @skodainda @zac_hollis @skodaindiapr

Compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, the new Rapid offers a 9% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. The Skoda Rapid TSI automatic will be up against the likes of the Vento TSi automatic, the new Verna and the new Honda City. The Rapid will no longer be offered with the DSG gearbox as its BS4 version, and instead, gets a conventional but more reliable torque converter unit.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Superb 2.0 TSI Review

In terms of competition, the new Hyundai Verna offers a dual-clutch gearbox paired with its turbo-petrol motor. On the other hand, the Honda City makes do with a CVT. So if you’re buying into this segment, there’s something for everyone when it comes to making a choice. However, among the three, it’s the Skoda which still remains the most pleasing package when it comes to on-road dynamics.