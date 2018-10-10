Okinawa Scooters Launch the Ridge+ Electric Scooter For INR 64,988

Okinawa, an all-Indian electric two-wheelers company launched a new product in their line-up, the Ridge+ at a price of INR 64,988, Ex-Showroom, Pan India. The scooter would be up for purchase in all dealerships of the company in certain states where five hundred units have been allocated for the first month of October, they say allocations will increase substantially with fifteen hundred units allocated for the month of November and so on. The scooter gets a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 120 km per charge. Power comes from an 800-watt, BLDC Motor which gets its juice from lithium-ion batteries placed beneath the seat.

Talking about a single charge, the battery pack in the scooter can be removed by the user to charge it up at the convenience of your home or your office. The bike gets drum brakes at both ends but do not be disappointed, it features an Electronic-Assisted Braking System which improves brake performance and provides regenerative charging. Other features include central locking, Anti-theft alarm and keyless entry to name a few, all these features for a fair price tag, it seems that the scooter does have the potential to replace the Honda Activa. The scooter is available in three colour schemes – Lucent Orange, Magna Grey and Mid Night Blue.

Commenting on the launch of the scooter, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Autotech said, “After the positive response garnered by Ridge and Praise, Ridge+ is the result of Okinawa’s sustained desire to keep offering Indian commuters best-in-class EVs which are not only equal, but even better than their in-class conventional fuel variants. The Ridge+ offers great convenience by providing the detachable battery which makes the charging at ease. A user can take out the battery & carry to their home or office for charging purpose. Equipped with a Micro-charger featuring Auto-cut that get the scooter up and running in 2 hours flat. The high mileage offered by it is a treat for the explorers amidst our users for whom the roads are not a means towards a destination but an experience in themselves. Lastly, the unique design and colour scheme of the Ridge+ will definitely make it, along with its proud owner, stand out among the crowds.’