Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched, Prices Start from INR 15.49 Lakh

Following the success of the Superb Corporate edition, Skoda has launched a similar variant of the Octavia. The Octavia Corporate Edition is launched exclusively for customers of the Skoda brand, that means you need to have owned a car from Skoda or Volkswagen before in order to purchase it. Available in the Candy White paint scheme, customers have the choice of opting for the 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine or the 2-litre TDI diesel motor. These models have been priced at INR 15.49 Lakh and 16.99 Lakh respectively. This represents a great upgrade option for owners of the Vento and Rapid sedan. Moreover, owners of polo can upgrade directly to the Octavia for a relatively smaller amount.

As mentioned above, the Octavia Corporate Edition will be made available with two engine options. The petrol, 1.4-litre TSI engine generates 150PS and 205Nm of twist while delivering an efficiency figure of 16.7 kmpl. This engine accelerates the Skoda sedan from a standstill to 100 kmph in 81. seconds and will continue to go till 219 kmph. The oil-burner, on the other hand, is a 2-litre unit, generating 143 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of torque. This translates to a 0-100 time of 8.4 seconds and offers a top speed of 218 kmph, while returning as much as 21 kmpl. Both these engines are offered with a 6-speed manual transmission .

The Corporate edition comes with horizontal and sharply cut tornado lines and the R (16) Velorum alloy wheels and a lovely Candy White paint job. Standard safety equipment in this vehicle includes dual front airbags and an additional set of front side airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Break-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assistant (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Motor Speed Regulation (MSR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Multi-Collision braking (MKB). Other features include an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled touchscreen, 2-zone climate control, cooled glove box and some more.

Also Read: Skoda And Orix Come Together To Offer Leasing Solutions Starting At INR 19,856

Those concerned about the higher maintenance costs surrounding a premium brand like Skoda, the company now offers a unique after sales solution, called the Shield Plus Program. This segment first initiative ensures six years of hassle-free ownership experience and Peace of Mind. It incorporates the first year of comprehensive motor insurance and three subsequent years of third-party coverage, 24 x 7 roadside assistance for the fifth and the sixth year, and an extended warranty for an additional period of the fifth and sixth year or 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier). Below is an image gallery of the Octavia facelift, do have a look.