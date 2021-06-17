Skoda Kushaq’s Launch Date Revealed!

The upcoming Kushaq is going to be a very important product for the Czech carmaker. It was recently unveiled in its full glory and now, Skoda India has announced that it is going to launch the Kushaq on June 28 in India at 11:00 a.m. Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda India, revealed the launch details of the SUV via Twitter. Bookings for the Kushaq will open at the time of launch was also confirmed via the tweet. The deliveries will begin from July 2021.

Dimensions

The Kushaq is based on the highly localized MQB-A0-IN platform from VW. The SUV is 4,225 mm long, 1,760 mm wide, and has a height of 1,612 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm which is among the longest in the segment has and a ground clearance of 188 mm. The Kushaq also offers a boot capacity of 385 litres.

Design

The Skoda Kushaq borrows quite a lot of its design cues from the Vision IN concept that was showcased by Skoda at the Auto Expo previously. Upfront, it features an aggressive nose surrounded in chrome and housing vertical slats finished in black will make heads turn for sure. The LED headlights look amazing and perfectly complement the aggressive look of the nose. The overall front fascia would look a lot more intimidating and bold in person than in pictures, that is for sure.

Features

The cabin of the Kushaq is definitely a place a majority of the people would like to be in. It looks premium, refreshing and uplifting. It is dominated by a massive 10” touch infotainment system with quite some connectivity options. Further down, it gets a lovely textured treatment across the dash which enhances the premium quotient inside the cabin.

It gets all the fancy bits like ventilated leather front seats, a keyless entry, an electric sliding glass roof and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. And did we mention that exquisite 2-spoke steering wheel that looks absolutely incredible. Skoda has done a great job with the cabin and everything looks very well put together and you would most probably feel at peace with what you have spent your money on.

Powertrain options

The all-new Kushaq will be powered by 2 TSI engines that transfer power to the front wheels: a 1.0L and 1.5L TSI petrol. The 1.0L TSI petrol produces 115PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque and will be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5L TSI petrol meanwhile produces 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque and this engine will be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG.