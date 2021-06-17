Okinawa Reduces Prices Of Its Electric Scooters By Up To INR 17,900

Okinawa Autotech, one of India’s leading EV startup has reduced the prices of its entire range of electric scooters after the recent amendments in FAME II policy. In order to encourage the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in India, the company is extending full subsidy benefits of 15000 / KWH to its customers. Based on Models, the price has been slashed from 7.2K to 17.8K with effect from 11 June 2021.

Price list

Okinawa iPraise+

Amongst its range of scooters, iPraise+ is one of the top most selling products by Okinawa Autotech witnessing close to three-fold increase in the demand in the last few months owing to a number of factors including the fuel price hike.

The smart electric scooter comes with an IOT-enabled Mobile Application – ‘Okinawa Eco App’. The app allows the user to track the usage, get directions and add a few emergency contacts to the app. The iPraise+ hosts several other best-in-class features that have already made waves in the market. iPraise + is an evolutionary detachable lithium-ion battery product with a superior range of 160-180 km/charge and charging time of 2-3 hours, as well as a weight that is 30-40% less than many other EVs in its category.

Official statement

Commenting on the same: Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, says, “We are excited and thrilled to provide users with the most innovative electric scooters at even more affordable prices now. Lowering the prices of electric scooters in the country will serve as a stepping stone and help persuade more riders to switch from a combustion-engined model to an electric one. We thank the government of India for taking this crucial step.”

“At Okinawa, our localization strategy has allowed us to set the bar of high-quality products that are not only transforming the perception of electric scooters in the customers minds but achieving this without burning a hole in their pockets. With our plans to achieve 100% localization by the end of this fiscal year, we are certain to change the face of the two-wheeler electric vehicle industry in India.”, he further added.

Okinawa has emerged as one of the most popular electric scooter manufacturers in India with over 90,000 scooters on road as of May 2021. The company is investing INR 150 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan near the company’s existing plant in the State.