Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Ola Electric Scooter’s Buying Process

If you aren’t living under a proverbial rock, you might be aware that recently, Ola Electric sold its scooters like hotcakes. And for a while, they had stopped the sale due to technical issues on their website. The company sold scooters worth INR 1100 crore in just two days and while some people got lucky with their reservation bearing fruit, some people weren’t that fortunate. If you are among the latter, this article is for you.

Ola Electric Booking

The company had announced that it will open the sales window on the 8th of September. The whole process starts from the reservation of the model the buyer wished to buy, for both the variant the amount is ₹500. The reservation is mandatory to do. Then onto the website to book the scooter by paying ₹20,000 for the S1 variant ₹25,000 for the S1 Pro. Now all the prospective buyers can book the Ola Electric scooter through the website from 1st November.

Ola Scooter Reservation

Before buying the scooter, the potential customer has to reserve the scooter by paying 500, as mentioned earlier. This can be done on their website only. The company states that they are giving priority to the ones who reserved the scooter earlier.

Ola Finance

Ola Financial Services, which is powered by Ola, offers several easy, best-in-class financing sources. The buyer can also choose to pay for your Ola S1 in advance. If the potential buyer needs financing, OFS (Ola Financial Services) has tied up with leading banks including IDFC First Bank, HDFC, and TATA Capital to help finance the Ola S1. EMIs start at ₹2,999 (for Ola S1) and ₹3,199 (for Ola S1 Pro). HDFC Bank will provide pre-approved loans to eligible customers in minutes on the Ola and Ola Electric apps. TATA Capital and IDFC First Bank will process digital KYC and provide instant loan approvals to eligible customers. The things needed for a seamless process would be the buyer’s Aadhaar card, Pan Card & Proof of address.

Test rides and Deliveries

Test rides will commence from October 2021. There will be an option to cancel the scooter after the test drive till the scooter is dispatched from the Ola FutureFactory. Ola will begin deliveries in October 2021 and will bring the scooter directly to the buyer’s home. Ola is starting the purchase in batches and prioritizing users based on their dates of reservation.

Ola S1 starts from 99,000 and the top model S1 Pro starts from 1,29,000. The contender for the Ola S1 is Ather 450x, TVS iQube, Simple Energy One.