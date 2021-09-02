Skoda Slavia Spotted Testing, Reveals Key Design Details!

It is no secret that Skoda is planning to launch a replacement for the Rapid soon. The upcoming sedan is rumored to be named Slavia and it could be revealed by the end of this year. Skoda India also recently launched a campaign where entrants could participate and design the camouflage for the upcoming sedan. With that out of the way, we recently spotted the sedan undergoing some testing. Let’s take a look at the details:

Design

The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch alloy wheels which seem to be finished in a black shade. The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans. It features LED taillamps as well. One can notice the sunroof and shark fin antenna in the roof as well. The Slavia will be based on the MQB AO IN platform which the Skoda Kushaq is based on. Expect a lot of parts sharing with the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus since both these cars are pretty similar underneath.

Interior

The interior will borrow a lot of bits from the Skoda Kushaq. Expect the familiar Skoda two-spoke steering wheel with chrome scrollers and switchgear. The Slavia will be loaded with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless android auto and apple carplay, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, cruise control and keyless entry with push-button start. The safety features are expected to be extensive as well with the likes of rollover protection, brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers and multi-collision braking, 6 airbags, TPMS, HHC, ABS and EBD and TCS.

Powertrain

It will share its powertrain options with the Kushaq too which is the turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine that produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It could also get a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.