Skoda Kushaq To Get The ‘Monte Carlo’ Treatment At A Later Date

Skoda is gearing up for a rather grand entry in the compact-SUV segment with its Kushaq The Czech carmaker recently showcased the Kushaq to the world and it is safe to say that at least when it comes to looks and feel, it is a typical Skoda and it is not a bad thing at all! Although we are yet to drive the car, we are expecting that it will deliver in that aspect as well. Initially, Skoda will be offering the upcoming Kushaq in three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style.

More details

And now it is being reported that Skoda will also be adding one more variant in the Kushaq lineup which will be introduced at a later date.

What can we expect?

Chances are, it is going to be the ‘Monte Carlo’ edition of the Kushaq. The name might sound a little similar because Skoda also offers a Monte Carlo edition of the Rapid sedan. Not just the Rapid, Skoda also offers the Monte Carlo variants in international models such as the Kamiq. In India, the Rapid Monte Carlo edition is offered in three exclusive colours: red, white, and silver.

The Rapid Monte Carlo also features an all-black interior, black seat covers with red highlights and a sportier flat-bottom steering wheel. We can expect Skoda to incorporate the same changes in the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition as well. It could also come with additional features such as a digital driver’s display, powered driver’s seat, or even a panoramic sunroof (it currently comes with a single pane unit).

The Skoda Kushaq will kickstart the India 2.0 project wherein the VW group would invest EUR 1 billion to grow the presence of VW and Skoda in the Indian subcontinent for the long-term as it acknowledges the economic potential of India and hence, will keenly focus on localisation and hence, the Kushaq is based on the highly localised MQB-A0-IN platform from VW. At the sidelines of the Kushaq’s recent unveiling, Skoda hinted that a Monte Carlo edition is in the works, but it won’t be available at launch. It might be introduced a year post the SUV’s launch in June 2021, probably to keep the momentum going.

The all-new Kushaq will be powered by 2 TSI engines that transfer power to the front wheels: a 1.0L and 1.5L TSI petrol. The 1.0L TSI petrol produces 115PS of peak power and 175Nm of peak torque and will be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5L TSI petrol meanwhile produces 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque and this engine will be mated to either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG.