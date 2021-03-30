Watch: Volkswagen Polo Matt Edition Walkaround

A special place is reserved for matte shades in the hearts of automobile enthusiasts. They bring out the sporty intent of a car even further. We love matte shades so much that some of us don’t mind spending a considerable amount of moolah to get our favourite set of wheels wrapped in a custom shade. The reason why we are going gaga over matte shades is because one of the most driver-friendly hatchbacks available in the country today is soon going to receive a new matte shade.

Watch video

Volkswagen has been clever in choosing the paint scheme, considering many Polo owners often go for matte wraps from the aftermarket. This way, they will have something for themselves, straight from the factory.

What to expect?

The VW Polo Matt Edition was recently showcased at one of the company’s event and needless to say, we were absolutely bowled over by the looks of it! Although the Polo showcased there had a custom matt wrap, Volkswagen has claimed that the Polo Matt Edition will sport some changes over the one featured at the event. The VW Polo is considered to be one of the most enjoyable hatchbacks available in the country today and the matt shade certainly elevates that appeal even further.

Apart from the matt wrap, it also sports some other interesting details splattered here and there. Firstly, the door handles have been given a contrasting gloss black finish. The GT TSI badging on the C-pillar, too, has the matte paint finish, and in the pictures at least, it looks classy.

It is expected to be powered by the same Volkswagen’s 1.0l Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine which has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine is known to push out 81 kW of maximum power at 5000-5500 rpm and 175Nm of torque at 1750-4000 rpm.

Although VW hasn’t updated the Polo and the Vento for a very long time, at least in our country, both the cars still hold their own when it comes to driving dynamics. We can also expect the German carmaker to roll out more such sporty shades for its other products as well. Expect the Polo Matt Edition to make it to showrooms soon. Thanks to the new paint job, it will likely be priced at a premium of around Rs 20,000.