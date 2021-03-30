Kia Unveils Its First-Ever Electric Vehicle, The EV6

Kia has finally unveiled the EV6, its first-ever dedicated Battery EV ( BEV ). The new Kia EV6 brings along a long-range, zero-emissions powertrain, 800V ultra-fast charging and a neat styling package to the crossover SUV market. The 800V charging capability means EV6 can go from 10 to 80 % battery charge in just 18 minutes. The EV6 is Kia’s first car to be based on the company’s dedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

More details –

The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by Kia using the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and forms the first part of Kia’s transition to the new era of electrification. It also begins the mid-to-long term strategy for BEVs, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles to make up 40 % of Kia’s total sales by 2030, with an annual sales target of 1.6 million units for these eco-friendly models. Kia plans to strengthen its EV lineup with 11 new BEV models by 2026 – seven built on E-GMP architecture, and four derivative EVs based on existing models.

Design –

Talking about the design aspect in particular, at the front, the DRLs display a sleek appearance. They form part of the car’s digital tiger face, a design progression that is in line with Kia’s tiger-nose grille for the electrified era. Below this, a low air intake visually widens the front of the car. As part of the optimization of airflow from the front, the air is channelled through and under the car’s flat floor for optimum aerodynamics. The side profile displays a crossover-inspired design, which again, looks quite sleek. A swept-back windshield and the rear haunches add volume and proportions. A character line runs along the bottom of the doors curving upwards towards the rear wheel arches, visually elongating the profile of the car.

Interiors –

Moving inside the EV6, one of the major highlights of the EV6’s cabin is a curved high-definition audiovisual and navigation (AVN) screen. Extending from the steering wheel across to the centre of the car, it displays an instrument cluster in front of the driver and infotainment and navigation above the centre console. Underneath the AVN screen, the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) settings are situated which provide haptic feedback when operated, while below this panel, the dashboard slopes away towards the front of the car. The EV6 also features an augmented reality (AR) head-up display system, which projects driving information onto the base of the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight. The seats are slim and lightweight and clad in fabrics created using recycled plastics.

Powertrains –

The EV6 offers buyers a choice of multiple electric powertrain configurations, including long-range (77.4 kWh) and standard-range (58.0 kWh) high-voltage battery packs. EV6 GT-line is available with both long-range and standard-range battery packs, while EV6 GT features the long-range battery pack only. This is Kia’s first electric vehicle to be available with two-wheel (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options.

The 2WD 77.4 kWh EV6 can travel over 510 kilometres on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle. With a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version, the EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The 77.4 kWh battery pack is paired with a 168 kW (229PS) electric motor powering the rear wheels and for AWD models a 239 kW (325PS) electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

The 58.0 kWh EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, with a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version. The 58.0 kWh battery pack is paired with a 125 kW electric motor powering the rear wheels and for AWD models, a 173 kW electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

Equipped with 430kW dual motors, the EV6 GT turns the performance up a notch. With a peak 740Nm of torque, the AWD GT version accelerates from 0-to-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and can reach a top speed of 260 km/h (preliminary development targets) in addition to the electronic-limited slip differential software for the EV6 GT version exclusively.

Charging –

The EV6 offers 800V and 400V charging capabilities, without the need for additional components or adapters. The car is capable of a high-speed charge from 10 to 80 % in just 18 minutes on all variations or a top-up charge of 100km of driving range in less than four and a half minutes when pairing 2WD with the 77.4-kWh battery option. It can power other EVs or appliances too, which is absolutely incredible.

Safety –

The EV6 also gets ADAS ( Advanced Driver Assistance System ) supplemented by SEA ( Safe Exit Assist ), LFA ( Lane Following Assist ), HDA2 ( Highway Driving Assist level 2 ), PA ( Parking Assist ) and more.