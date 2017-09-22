Skoda Kodiaq Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Ahead of its launch that is slated to take place in October 2017, crucial details of the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq are surfacing on the web. A recent leaked image reveals the specifications of the rival to the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

As seen in the leaked image, the Skoda Kodiaq will source power from a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that will be capable of producing a power output of 150 PS from 3500-4000 rpm while the peak torque of 340 Nm will come up between 1750-3000 rpm. This engine will come paired to a seven speed DSG automatic transmission.

The leaked image also reveals a few more specifications of the 7 seater Kodiaq such as its dimensions, fuel economy, fuel capacity, ground clearance, etc. Dimension wise, the Skoda Kodiaq will measure 4697 mm in length, 1882 mm in width and 1676 mm in height (with the roof rack) while the wheelbase will be rated at 2791 mm. The ground clearance of the model stands at 188 mm (unladen). The fuel tank of the Kodiaq measures 65 litres and the model is said to return a fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl (probably ARAI rated).

Feature wise, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with full LED headlamps, LED tail lights, 18 inch alloy wheels, an eight inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, electric front seats, ambient lighting, three zone climate control, reverse camera, 360 degree cameras, surround parking sensors, hands-free operated tailgate and heated steering wheel. Stay tuned as more details are likely to surface as the launch comes close.

Leaked image courtesy: Team-BHP