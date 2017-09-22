VIDEO : New Advertising Campaign For TVS Jupiter Classic Launched

TVS Motor Company has launched a new advertising campaign for the TVS Jupiter Classic. Conceptualized by Dentsu India, the advertisement features the brand evangelist, Amitabh Bachchan, who highlights the value of relationships, which are unchanging yet contemporary, just like TVS Jupiter’s promise of ‘Zyada Ka Fayda.’

The film opens with Amitabh Bachchan, in the setting of his green room, engaging the audience in a conversation which brings alive the importance of relationships. He then introduces TVS Jupiter Classic as an ode to timeless relationships and aptly captures the grandeur of the product while retaining its quintessential character.

Here is the new video:

New TVS Jupiter Classic Edition was launched in India at INR 55,266. The TVS Jupiter Classic edition offers features such as a sunlit ivory body colour, silver oak panels, windshield, chrome finish handle dampeners, classic-edition decals, full chrome mirrors, chrome backrest, smart USB charger and a dual-tone seat with stitching and disc brakes. TVS Jupiter Classic edition is powered by the same 110cc engine that produces 7.8 hp at 7500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The scooter also comes with the TVS patented Econometer that guides riders in both eco mode and power mode.

Speaking about the campaign, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said that the TVS Jupiter Classic, with its impeccable styling and new features, infuses a sense of excitement yet retains the time-tested reassurance that TVS Jupiter provides. The TVS Jupiter Classic communication focusses on bringing alive the deep relationships that the consumers value including the one they share with the TVS Jupiter Classic. He also added that the Company is confident that the Jupiter Classic will find its rightful space in the heart and homes of the consumers.