Suzuki Launched Two of Its Motocross Motorcycles Called The RM-Z250 & RM-Z450 In Inida

Suzuki has just launched two off-road motorcycles in India called the RM-Z250 and the RM-Z450. Both of these are Suzuki’ flagship motocross motorcycles and are dirt & off-road oriented motorcycles that promise to offer an exhilarating experience even when you’re all out of road. Commenting on the launch of RMZ series, Mr Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Over the past few years, we have witnessed a great spur in the off-roading and adventurous riding experiences among Indian riders. Paying attention to this rising demand in the racing and adventure category, we are thrilled to launch these purpose-built motorcycles, RM-Z450 and RM-250. The bikes boast of great performance, distinctive design, and agility that is unique to RMZ series, offering great handling and control to riders.”

With the winning history of RM-Z450, the 2019 variant comes powered with the 449 cc, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC motor that now delivers a faster yet controllable throttle response. It also comes equipped with Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) which has up to three selectable modes to choose the best option given the road condition. The RM-Z450 is also the first motocross bike to adopt the new balance free rear cushion (BFRC) technology ensuring excellent traction and better shock absorption while offering high responsiveness on the track. The 2019 RM-Z450 is designed with a focus on achieving the winning balance, with a fresh new look that enhances Suzuki’s distinctive design theme “Beak DNA”, aiding the off-road bikes with speed and sharpness. The slim styling of the motorbike enables the rider to easily shift his/her weight and manoeuvre effortlessly and the RM-Z250 harps on innovative technology and engineering updates. The RMZ series is intended to be a fine machine that embodies Suzuki’s 40 years of engineering excellence making it hard-hitting on the track while allowing sharper handling and being offering a more rider friendly position.

Similarly, the RM-Z250 for 2018 is powered with a 249 cc, 4-stroke, fuel injected, DOHC motor that comes with a compact and lightweight design. The RM-Z250 comes equipped with a fuel injection (FI) system and aluminium rims, which are made specifically to withstand rugged racing environments, including Supercross, Motocross and off-roading condition. It is a perfect amalgamation of lightweight, compact, powerful motorcycle that does not leave room for any complaints when the going gets tough. These motocross bikes which have been designed with innovative technology and engineering that intends to get the winning stroke. Offered in Champion Yellow colour, the RMZ-series has been launched in India for an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs. 7,10,000 for the RM-Z250 and Rs. 8,31,000 for the RM-Z450. However, both these motorcycles will be available only in a selected few Suzuki dealerships.