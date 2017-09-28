Skoda Kodiaq India Launch On October 4, 2017

Skoda India has revealed details and specifications of the upcoming Kodiaq SUV. The Czech automobile manufacturer will launch the 7 seater SUV in India on October 4, 2017. Ahead of its launch, we had the opportunity to drive the Kodiaq, a review of which is coming soon. Meanwhile, let us tell you what we already know about the Kodiaq.

The Kodiaq is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform that underpins other models from Skoda’s range that includes the Superb and the Octavia. Feature wise, the Kodiaq will come equipped with full LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, cornering fog lights, LED tail lamps and 18 inch alloy wheels. The model will be available in a single variant with four wheel drive and automatic transmission.

Inside, the Kodiaq will receive an eight inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three zone climate control, electric front seats, heated steering wheel, hands-free operated tail-gate and a reverse camera. Safety features for the Kodiaq include 9 airbags ABS, ESP, traction control, surround parking sensors and 360 degree cameras.

Powering the Skoda Kodiaq will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is capable of producing 150 PS at 3500-4000 rpm while the peak torque of 340 Nm comes up between 1750-3000 rpm. This engine comes paired to a seven speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via an all wheel drive system. Skoda also offer five drive modes on the Kodiaq including Normal, Eco, Sport, Individual and Snow. Stay tuned for a detailed review soon followed by a live launch report.