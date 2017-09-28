Triton And Aston Martin Present Project Neptune, A Submersibles Vehicle Concept

Aston Martin has announced an creative collaboration with Triton Submarines LLC, the acclaimed manufacturer of submersibles. Codenamed Project Neptune, the venture enables Aston Martin to further enhance and grow the brand into new aspects of the luxury world, with all the performance, beauty and elegance.

Founded in Florida by L. Bruce Jones and Patrick Lahey, the team at Triton are committed to producing the safest and best performing, deep-diving submersibles in the world. The technical details are scarce but we hope to hear more official information as the project progresses.

Project Neptune marries Triton’s diving and operational expertise with Aston Martin’s design, materials, and craftsmanship. Overseen by Aston Martin Consulting, the partnership has shaped a unique concept that will lead to an exclusive, strictly-limited edition vehicle. Project Neptune takes Triton’s acclaimed Low Profile (LP) three-person platform as a basis upon which to explore a new iteration of Aston Martin’s progressive design language.

What is Aston Martin Consulting?

Aston Martin Consulting provides design, engineering and manufacturing services to select industries, distilling the brand’s essence into exciting new projects without compromising Aston Martin’s fundamental qualities. Aston Martin Consulting draws upon the exceptional skills of Aston Martin’s design and engineering teams, creating credible partnerships that go beyond the automotive sector.