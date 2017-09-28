Casey Stoner Takes The Upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 Out On The Track

Former MotoGP racer and two-time World Champion, Casey Stoner was recently seen riding the upcoming Ducati Panigale V4 in Valencia. Stoner serves as a test and development rider for Ducati. The motorcycle was seen and snapped by folks at MotorcycleNews. The report suggests that Stoner, who tested the GP bike and the street bike back-to-back, had a very positive feedback about the new V4 engine.

Out of the experience gained in MotoGP, where the 4-cylinder Desmosedici unleashes incomparable performance, comes a new 90° V4 engine designed to power the next generation Ducati supersport models. Called the Desmosedici Stradale, this engine is set to become yet another Ducati milestone: it will be the first time ever that the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer has equipped a standard production bike with a 4-cylinder engine.

Power output from the Euro 4 compliant engine configuration exceeds 155 kW (210 hp) at 13,000 rpm while maximum torque exceeds 120 Nm from 8,750 to 12,250 rpm. Meanwhile, an R version with a displacement of less than 1000 cc – which revs higher and is intended more for track use – is currently at the advanced development stage.

The Panigale 1299 replacement, as seen earlier too, isn’t much different than the outgoing model although it does feature a slightly revised fairing design and larger headlight recesses. The chassis would undergo some modifications to accommodate the bigger motor. The new superbike, as seen in the photograph, will retain the underbelly exhaust. Hardware list will also include single-sided swingarm, Brembo brake calipers and Öhlins suspension.

Main technical data:

1,103 cm³ 4-cylinder 90-degree V

Bore x stroke 81 x 53.5 mm

Compression ratio 14:1

Maximum power exceeds 210 hp at 13,000 rpm

Maximum torque exceeds 120 Nm from 8,750 to 12,250 rpm

Counter-rotating crankshaft

Twin Pulse firing sequence, crank pins offset at 70°

Euro 4 emissions

Desmodromic part chain, part gear timing with dual overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder

Wet multiplate anti-patter servo clutch

Semi-dry sump lubrication with four oil pumps: 1 delivery and 3 return

Fuelling with four oval throttle bodies (52 mm diameter equivalent) and variable-height intake horns

6-speed gearbox with DQS up/down system

24,000 km “Desmo-service” maintenance interval (15,000 miles)

Spy Image Source : MotorCycle News