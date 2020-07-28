Skoda India Strengthens Online Touchpoints

The way we purchase most things has changed and cars are no different. Companies have directed their resources to strengthen their online sales and experience channels and Skoda India is no different.

Having introduced its digital automotive purchase ecosystem in the form of its centralized booking platform [https://www.buyskodaonline.co.in/] early this year, the Czech marque has broadened the scope of its contactless and digital endeavours further.

The second wave of the programme is designed and developed by Skoda Auto India in cognizance with customer expectations. It aims to offer a transparent and contactless experience in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – thereby securing the health and safety of its employees and customers. The platform offers the flexibility to choose a Skoda vehicle in a hassle-free and convenient manner at the comfort of one’s abode. The venture supports a live consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration option, available for sign up on the website, and accessible via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and personal computers. In doing so, the Czech automaker integrates its 80 plus dealership touchpoints pan India.

Supporting this is the MyŠKODA mobile application, which provides a single-window interface between an existing or a prospective customer and the brand. Digitizing the entire ownership experience, the application allows Skoda customers to locate the nearest dealership facility, book a service appointment at a convenient timeframe, access service history, cost calculator, accessories shop and itemized billing record, as well as connect to Skoda customer care. The App is available for download on the iTunes App Store for iPhone and Google Play store for Android devices.

Commenting on this strengthening, Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “The ŠKODA AUTO contactless programme testifies our commitment to using technology as a tool to stay connected with our customers and deliver an uncompromised sales and service experience, more so in these unprecedented circumstances. The latest initiative provides customers with an opportunity to explore and experience our exciting new range of products from the comfort of their home.”