Skoda Auto India’s Exchange Carnival Brings Exciting Upgrade Offers Across Key Cities

Quick Overview
- Where it’s happening – Six big cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune.
- What’s on offer – Free evaluation of old cars, exchange bonuses, and spot booking benefits.
- Who it’s for – Existing car owners looking for an easy upgrade.
- Why it matters – Backed by Skoda’s 305+ touchpoints across 176 cities and a growing product range.
Introduction
Skoda Auto India has rolled out a special Exchange Carnival this August 2025, giving car buyers across the country a chance to upgrade with attractive benefits. The first leg was already held in Bengaluru on August 23rd and 24th, and now the event is moving to other major cities in the coming weeks. With free car evaluations, extra bonuses on trade-ins, and instant booking perks, the Carnival is designed to make upgrading to a Skoda smooth and rewarding.
Making Car Upgrades Easy
The Exchange Carnival isn’t just about discounts — it’s about creating a hassle-free way to move into a new Skoda. Customers can bring in their old vehicles, get them assessed on the spot, and enjoy exclusive exchange bonuses along with special booking benefits across the Skoda lineup.
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, explained that the Carnival reflects the company’s focus on customer-first experiences. By taking the event to multiple cities and central venues, Skoda is ensuring that upgrading to its cars is as convenient as possible.
City-Wide Carnival
This initiative goes beyond showrooms. Skoda is hosting large centralized exchange events in six key cities. After Bengaluru’s successful start, the Carnival will soon arrive in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.
At these events, customers can check out Skoda’s full portfolio — from the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan to the bigger Kodiaq SUV and the latest Kylaq. Whether someone wants a practical family car or a premium SUV, skoda has an option, now made even more appealing with exchange perks.
Strengthening Customer Connect
Skoda has been steadily building its footprint in India, with over 305 customer touchpoints across 176 cities. This strong network ensures not just easy access to cars but also reliable after-sales support. The Exchange Carnival strengthens this connection further by bringing special events closer to customers and reaching out with a nationwide programme designed for convenience.
Conclusion
The Skoda Exchange Carnival is more than a promotional campaign — it’s a customer celebration. With attractive exchange bonuses, instant booking benefits, and a wide choice of cars, the initiative makes upgrading feel simple and exciting. Backed by a growing network and a trusted brand name, Skoda is showing that it’s serious about delivering both value and premium ownership to Indian buyers.
For anyone thinking about a new car, this Carnival is a perfect chance to swap the old for a Skoda.