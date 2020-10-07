Skoda Auto India Introduces ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ Programme

ŠKODA AUTO India has introduced its latest initiative to foray in the pre-owned car market. The carmaker’s ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ programme comes with a range of handpicked vehicles, which are assessed by trained professionals, across a comprehensive set of 160 plus points of inspection, and wherever necessitated restored to past glory using genuine parts and accessories.

ŠKODA AUTO vehicles bought under the ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ programme will come with a manufacturer-backed warranty that spans over a timeframe of up to 24 months or 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier). The designated programme will also house automobiles that do not don the ŠKODA badge and can be purchased, nonetheless, with a warranty that spans over a timeframe of up to 12 months or 15,000 kilometres. Moreover, customers can trade in their old car (that may or may not be a ŠKODA AUTO offering), and be rewarded with attractive exchange bonuses for the purchase of a new ŠKODA AUTO vehicles.

The launch campaign, additionally, witnessed the commencement of operations at nine strategic centres, encompassing Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, and Goa, before a nationwide rollout in the subsequent phase, over a timeframe of the next 12 months, as part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project.

Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “The used car business, in India, has registered multi-fold growth over the past many years. We have also identified an innate demand among pre-owned car buyers for ŠKODA AUTO products owing to its superior built quality, outstanding reliability, and impeccable craftsmanship. With ‘Certified Pre-Owned’, we venture into the highly lucrative used car market and open up a new chapter in ŠKODA AUTO’s growth story in India.”

“Through the initiative, ŠKODA AUTO India aims to offer a one-stop-shop to buy, sell, or exchange certified multi-brand pre-owned vehicles to prospective buyers seeking cost-effective personal mobility solution, more so in these unprecedented times. We will stand behind every ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ customer and deliver a premium, uncompromised, and hassle-free ownership experience – that is every bit a ŠKODA, without exceptions.”

Through its online platform, the Czech marque offers the flexibility to choose a pre-owned vehicle in a convenient manner at the comfort of your house. The tool supports a live consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration option, available for sign up on the website, and accessible via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and personal computers. In doing so, the automaker integrates a dedicated pool of specialized technicians, qualified evaluators as well as sales consultants, transcending dealership facilities, and aims to set a benchmark in the organized pre-owned segment.

ŠKODA ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ car owners may opt for emergency roadside assistance available 24 hours a day, throughout the year. Along with an exclusive ecosystem, professional services, and rigorous quality standards, ŠKODA AUTO makes the purchase of pre-owned vehicles even more effortless with attractive insurance and finance schemes, complimentary transfer of ownership documents, access to complete service history, mileage assurance certificate, and many a more feature.