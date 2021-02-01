Skoda Auto Inaugurates Two New Workshop Facilities In Mumbai

Ahead of the launch of the Skoda Kushaq, the carmaker is getting busy ramping up its service network in the country. Skoda Auto India has announced the opening of two new service facilities in Mumbai. Both facilities will be operated by Mody Skoda and are located at Mahalaxmi and Kurla.

With the inaugurations, Skoda Auto India aims to strengthen its customer service delivery in Mumbai as part of its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the western region. These two new outlets sport the new Corporate Identity and Design as a part of Skoda Auto global redesigning process. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the purview of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, will have at least twice as many sales and service touch points, as it does today, by 2022.

One of the new workshop facilities is strategically located at Mahalaxmi Bridge, Gala no 18-23, Dr E. Moses Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra and sprawls over an area of 15,850 sq. ft. The workspace, equipped with 12 bays, has a capacity to serve 4,600 Skoda vehicles per annum – with more than 40 dedicated after sales personnel.

Whereas, the second workshop is strategically located at 326, Mathuradas Vasanji Road, Bail Bazaar, Kurla West, Mumbai, Maharashtra and sprawls over an area of 21,000 sq. ft. The workspace, equipped with 25 bays, has a capacity to serve 7,400 Skoda vehicles per annum – with more than 60 dedicated after sales personnel.

Commenting on the inauguration of the two service outlets, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, India said, “Skoda Auto India is set to strengthen its presence pan India including key cities like Mumbai, as a part of the INDIA 2.0 strategy of increasing the service touchpoints and being closer to the customers. The inauguration of these two state-of-the-art service outlets in South and Central Mumbai respectively, is a reflection of the region’s potential for the brand and also highlights the increased focus on ensuring that more and more customers enjoy easy access to the brand’s customer-centric after sales solutions. We are confident that our partnership with Mody Skoda will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our customers a premium hassle free ownership experience and utmost peace of mind.”