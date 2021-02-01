Studds Jade D3 Decor Helmet Launched

Adding to a range of entry-level helmets offered by the company, Studds has announced the launch of its Jade D3 Decor helmet. Priced at INR 1195 the helmet is available in 2 different finish options –Gloss and Matte finish, with 6 different color decal options – White N2, Black N4, Matt Black, N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N4 and Matt Black N12. The helmet is covered in UV resistant paint which protects the colour from fading. It is suitable for all riders and comes in three basic sizes- Medium(570MM), Large(580MM) and Extra Large(600MM).

The Jade D3 Decor is a full face helmet with product features like higher impact outer shell with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner and a quick release chin strap. The outer shell is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. The inclusion of comfortable inner padding of high quality fabric in the helmet increases the comfort. The hypoallergenic liner prevents rider against allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners.

Last year, the company had set up Asia’s largest helmet manufacturing facility at Faridabad in Haryana. Spread across an area of over 5.5 acres, the company has made an initial investment of over Rs 160 crore to set up the manufacturing facility. The company is currently the largest producer of helmets in terms of volumes sold in a year. Apart from producing some of the most popular motorcycle helmets from Studds, including the Shifter and Thunder series, the new facility in Haryana will also produce bicycle helmets for the domestic market. The has also commenced operations at another production unit which has an in-house production line for expanded polystyrene (EPS), which is the most important safety feature in a helmet.