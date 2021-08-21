Even If You Have All The Money In The World, You Cannot Buy The New Lamborghini Countach Anymore!

Lamborghini resurrected the Countach nameplate last week for a limited-edition model. The company said it planned to produce just 112 examples of the new hybrid hypercar. The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is limited to 112 units worldwide, a homage to the LP 112 designation of the original prototype. However, if you’re looking to purchase one, you’re already out of luck. Every single model was reserved for before the car’s big reveal which is often the case with these limited-edition supercar models.

Styling

The new Countach borrows a lot of elements from the OG Countach. Lamborghini has made sure that the buyer gets similar vibes of the OG. Underneath the retro restyling is a Lamborghini Aventador.

However, things are radically changed under the hood where it borrows the hybrid powertrain from the Sián FKP 37, which pairs the brand’s naturally aspirated V12 with an electric motor. The setup makes a bit less power in the Countach.

Specs

The hypercar comes with the brand’s famous 6.5-litre, V12 engine that produces 780 hp of power. Combined with the electric motor, the hybrid powertrain produces 803 Hp of max power and 719 Nm of peak torque. Which is capable of sending the car to 100km/h in just 2.8 seconds while on its way to 355 km/h top speed. It can hit 200 km/h in just 8.6 seconds. A seven-speed automatic gearbox helps deliver power to all four wheels, which certainly helps with its acceleration times. Unique design features include the taillights, quad exhaust tips, and the staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels.

Those prospective owners will begin receiving their new Countach supercars sometime later this year. Pricing information isn’t public, though rumours suggest the price surpasses the $1-million mark. That doesn’t seem overboard for such a limited production vehicle.

The new Countach is a modern supercar wrapped in a retro reanimation of an icon. It sports the right design cues even if it looks like a far departure from the original. Whoever has got their hands on the limited edition Countach are lucky, because the car needs no introduction. Bringing back an Iconic car is a great deal for the brand and the auto aficionados.