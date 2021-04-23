Ola Electric’s Hypercharger Network Set To Become World’s Largest And Densest EV Charging Network

Ola, a major player in hired mobility solutions is soon going to disrupt the electric vehicle space. The company has already started constructing its manufacturing plant which is set to become the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturing unit and now, the company has announced its plans for providing charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers. In the same wake, it has unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in the coming months.

More details

Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.

The Ola Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

Ola Hypercharger will also be the fastest two wheeler charging network. The Ola Scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range, providing superior range confidence. Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities and will be found in city centers and dense business districts as stand alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more, ensuring that Ola Electric customers always have a Hypercharger nearby.

The Ola Hypercharger network, being built by Ola along with partners, will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers the convenience of charging at home by simply plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging.

Official statement

Announcing the plans, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “Electric is the future of mobility and we are reimagining the entire user experience of owning an electric vehicle. Our plans to build a comprehensive charging network is a key piece of this. By creating the world’s largest and densest 2-wheeler charging network, we will dramatically accelerate the customer adoption of electric vehicles and rapidly move the industry to electric.”