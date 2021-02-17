Updated Indian Chief Range Is Going To Land On Our Shores Sooner Than We Expected!

It was the year 2013 when Polaris breathed life into the Indian Motorcycles again and revived an iconic American legend. It didn’t take long for the company to carve a place for itself despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Harley-Davidson. Back in 1921, Indian Motorcycle rolled out the first Indian Chief and to commemorate the moniker’s 100-year anniversary, the brand unveiled three distinct variants: Dark Horse, Dark Horse Bobber, and Super Chief Limited.

At that time, it was being speculated that Indian Motorcycles will bring the updated range in India around September 2021 but the company has now made it official that we will be getting the Chief line-up by the second quarter of 2021.

Mechanically all three motorcycles are likely to share a new steel-tube frame paired with a cast-aluminium rear subframe and will be powered by a Euro 5/BS6 compliant version of the Thunder Stroke 116 motor that displaces 1,890cc and makes 162Nm of peak torque. The lineup will share a list of new features including, a 15-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour.

The differences

The three motorcycles differ from each other only in their approach. The Chief Dark Horse, as the name suggests, gets a blacked-out treatment with alloy wheels, a flat handlebar, and neutral-set footpegs.

The Bobber, on the other hand, takes a more conventional approach with spoke rims, mini ape hangers, and forward-set footpegs. The Super Chief is based on the same platform as the aforementioned bikes, but it is a new addition to the Indian line-up. However, unlike those bikes, the Super Chief has a more touring-oriented approach to its design. This is evident from features like a quick-release windscreen, leather saddlebags, a two-up touring seat, floorboards, and traditional wide cruiser handlebars.

Official statement

Speaking about the new lineup, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “What could be the best way to celebrate the 100 iconic years of the Indian Chief than to introduce our iconic new lineup of Chief in India. We are looking forward to bringing in the new lineup of motorcycles for the Indian bike lovers. We are very positive that the new lineup will be a huge success for our Indian range of motorcycles.”