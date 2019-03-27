Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Ropes in 3 Racers for Merzouga Rally 2019

One of the two factory rally teams in India, Sherco TVS factory team has announced their three-rider squad for the upcoming, 2019 Merzouga Rally. A five-day rally held in Morocco, the Merzouga Rally takes place every year, taking participants through challenging sand sections and tricky navigational sections in the searing heat of the Morocco desert. The three riders forming the squad for the Indian factory team are – Michael Metge from France, Aravind KP and Abdul Wahid Tanveer from India. While Michael Metge and Aravind KP will be racing in the 450 cc category, Abdul Wahid Tanveer will be competing in the Enduro category. This will be the 3rd Merzouga Rally for Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team and the Team will look to begin its Dakar 2020 campaign on a positive note.

The Dakar veteran Michael Metge will lead the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team in this event. He comes from a family rich in Rally experience and has multiple achievements on his name. Aravind KP is the only Indian to finish Dakar Rally 2019 and has 17 national championships in his name. Tanveer was the winner of the Enduro category in the PanAfrica Rally 2018 and finished at a commendable 2nd position in the Enduro category of Rally of Morocco 2018. He is also a winner of the Dakar series India Baja 2018 and completed the Merzouga Rally 2017 in Morocco.

B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, “The Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team had a good racing season last year and our Indian riders proved their mettle with some outstanding performances in the International Rally circuit. We are all set to step in to a new race season and hope to deliver some strong performances in the coming year. Merzouga Rally sets the stage for the future races as it offers an ideal platform to evaluate the physical and technical strengths of the team. The 3-member team will look to dominate the Rally and ensure strong results.”