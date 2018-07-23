Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Wins 35th Edition Of Baja Aragon Championship

Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s Michael Metge continued his strong form on Day 3 to win the 35th edition of Baja Aragon. This is the first time the Sherco TVS Factory Rally team has won the Baja Aragon championship. Michael Metge starred in his first race with the Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team bagging his 1st victory at this Rally. Michael’s teammate and brother Adrien Metge also showcased strong performance and got on the podium with a P3 finish. Aishwarya Pissay unfortunately suffered an injury during the Rally and had to abandon the Rally at the start of Day 3.

Commenting on the Rally, David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team said that Baja Aragon was an intense experience for the team with multiple ups and downs, however, both the Metge brothers showcased tremendous character. Michael was excellent throughout the Rally, displaying immense professionalism and his performance has boosted the team’s spirit. Adrien also picked pace swiftly under pressure and harsh terrains to cement his podium finish. Overall, this has been a good start to the season and we hope to continue the same momentum going forward.

Commenting on his performance, Michael Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team said this was his first stint with Sherco TVS Factory Rally team and he is grateful to them for the support. The RTR 450 is an amazing race machine which truly complements his riding style and he looks forward to pushing the limits on it in the upcoming Rallies, Michael Metge further added.

Adrien Metge, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team said, “The Baja Aragon was my first Rally post my recovery. Therefore, the pressure and expectations were tremendous. With the support of the technical crew and my team, I gained confidence through the Rally and managed a podium finish. This has fueled my confidence and I am now focused on improving my performance over the next Rallies.”