Shema Unveils Two New EVs at EV Expo 2021

EV expo 2021 which is being held at Greater Noida is a platform used by many manufacturers to showcase their products. One of the manufacturers is SHEMA Electric EV manufacturer from Odisha that has displayed its stunning array of electric two-wheelers at EV India Expo 2021. On the prestigious stage of EV Expo 2021, the brand received huge acclamation from several visitors by unveiling its SES TUFF(High Speed) and SES HOBBY(Low Speed). Additionally, the spectacular showcase of its entire available product range in the low-speed category- SES ZOOM, SES BOLD, SES EAGLE, and SES TUFF. The range exhibition was applauded by the attendees for its cutting-edge technology and classy design.

Talking about SES TUFF and SEZ HOBBY

SES TUFF (High Speed): The brand unveiled a high-speed 2-wheeler for the B2B segment. The multi-utility electric bike shall reach a speed of 60 kmph, offering a range of 150kms, on a 150 Kilogram loading capacity. SES TUFF is powered by a dual 60V, 30 Ah Lithium detachable battery.

SES HOBBY: Another product by the brand is 100% made in India e-scooter SES HOBBY. It shall clock a top speed of 25 kmph, and cover a distance of 100 kms on a single charge. With a combination of style and high-end technology, the product proved a hit with the attendees. SES HOBBY is packed with a 60V and 30Ah detachable battery. It takes 4 hours for the full charge.

Currently, the brand houses 06 products- 05 in the low-speed e-Scooter category, and 01 upcoming high speed under the Fame-II category. SHEMA Electric currently has 75 dealers in its network, boasting a presence across 13 states. We aim at penetrating deeper into the hottest markets in India- Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat in the next 6 months.

Official statement

Mr. Yogesh Kumar Lath, Founder COO, SHEMA Electric, “EV market is new in India, and the nation has set huge targets for itself. To achieve the same, it is imperative that all the players actively participate towards its holistic growth. We are aggressively manufacturing EV two-wheelers keeping in mind the users’ expectations and requirements. We will continue to innovate and advance the products while expanding outreach on the other side. By the end of this financial year, we will launch 2-3 new high-speed products in the market, and have 100+ dealers with us pan India.”