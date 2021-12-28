One Moto Electa Is Retro Goodness Electrified!

The electric scooter space in India is currently leading from the forefront. Not only indigenous start-ups are leaving their mark but several international brands also want a piece of the pie. One Moto is a British brand that is looking to enter the EV space in India with one of its products. One Moto has launched their high-speed electric scooter Electa in India. Electa is positioned as a premium scooter priced at ₹1,99,000 Lakhs [ex-showroom].

Specs and features

Electa is the third high-speed scooter from One Moto after the launch of Commuta and Byka here in November. All three products get support for One App that provides functionalities like Geo-fencing, IoT, and Bluetooth, among others.

But what seeks to set Electa apart is its 72V and 45A detachable lithium-ion battery that can be powered to full in four hours. Capable of going 150 kms before needing to be plugged back in, the electric scooter has a top speed of 100 kmph courtesy of a 4KW QS brushless DC Hub motor. While the display is analogue, the Electa does come with hydraulic disk brakes on both wheels and optional chrome upgrades. There is also a three-year warranty on the motor, controller, and battery.

The One Moto Electa can be booked from their official website and dealership. The deliveries will begin in February of 2022. One Moto intends to strengthen the brand’s presence across the country, beginning with key markets of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Pondicherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Official statements

Shubhankar Chaudhry, CEO at One-Moto India said,” India is welcoming EV adoption, and we are focused on providing quality products to catalyze the same. The idea is to launch high-speed quality premium products and begin distribution from the key metro cities. We don’t just want to serve Indian customers with our scooters but give them the complete end-to-end experience they have been getting while running ICE engine vehicles.”

Muzammil Riyaz, Partner & Promoter, One-Moto India. Said,” Since the Indian automotive market has become focused on shifting from ICE to EV, it was understood that the early experience would count a lot if the mission has to be sustained. We forayed into the Indian market with the very objective of addressing the EV requirements of those looking for something chic and unique. The cutting-edge technology, wrapped in carefully crafted design makes it a premium product for our target audience.”