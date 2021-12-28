Upcoming RE Scram 411 Spied Again!

It is no secret that Royal Enfield will launch a full-fledged assault at its rivals in 2022. One of the new bikes that is slated to launch under RE’s portfolio is going to be the Scram 411. It has made multiple appearances in the past few months. And now, a new spy video has surfaced on the internet that reveals the bike more clearly.

So what changes can we see on Scram 411?

On the mechanical side, Scram 411 will have the same engine as the Himalayan which is a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC four-stroke engine producing a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed transmission

The Himalayan in its current avatar is one serious off-roader and it actually comes into its own when the tarmac comes to an end. The test mule featured here has a smaller front tire unit. Himalayan’s amazing off-road credentials are majorly attributed to its 21-inch front tire. Royal Enfield is developing a slightly road-biassed version of the Himalayan for those who prefer on-road riding dynamics more than outright off-road capabilities. What makes us believe this even further is the absence of front fork gaiters and a windscreen. Moreover, the Himalayan’s signature exoskeleton has made way for newly designed tank shrouds. It could have been done to make it visually different from the standard Himalayan.

Another big change in the road-focused Himalayan is the redesigned instrument cluster. Earlier this year, the standard Himalayan gained a comprehensive instrument console with a Tripper navigation pod but it looks sort of a little too cluttered. RE might go ahead with a simple arrangement of the gauges for the road-focused Himalayan, similar to what we have seen on the Meteor 350. To make up for the eliminated space, RE has included a redesigned headlamp cowl. Apart from that, the pillion grab rail is different and there’s no rear luggage rack

Also read: Royal Enfield Conquers The South Pole

These cost-cutting measures will definitely help RE in bringing the costs down and hence, making this road-biased variant more affordable than the current Himalayan. If RE goes down that road, it will assist the brand in luring in more potential customers who think that the current Himalayan is a little too hardcore for their taste.

Source