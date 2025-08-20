Setco Auto Systems & VNIT Nagpur Join Hands to Shape the Future of Automotive Research

Quick Overview
- MoU Signed – Setco Auto Systems partners with VNIT Nagpur for advanced automotive R&D
- New Lab – Dedicated Clutch Research Laboratory to be set up in VNIT’s Mechanical Engineering Department
- Focus Areas – Drivetrains, friction technology, EV mobility, and sustainable solutions
- Student Edge – Real-world exposure via internships, projects, and direct mentorship from Setco experts
Introduction
In a move that blends industry expertise with academic innovation, Setco Auto Systems Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Setco Automotive Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur. Announced on 20th August 2025, this collaboration is more than a formal tie-up — it is a shared vision to accelerate research, build smarter drivetrain systems, and nurture the next generation of automotive engineers.
A Partnership Built on Innovation
Setco Automotive has long been recognized as one of India’s largest manufacturers of medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) clutches, with a footprint stretching across India, the US, UK, SAARC nations, and the Middle East. On the other hand, VNIT Nagpur, declared an “Institute of National Importance” in 2002, has a track record of producing innovators and researchers who’ve gone on to shape industries worldwide.
By joining hands, these two powerhouses bring together decades of industrial know-how and academic brilliance — a combination poised to push India’s mobility solutions forward.
Focus Areas of the Collaboration
According to the official announcement, the MoU outlines several key initiatives:
- Next-Gen Automotive Research: Joint projects targeting drivetrains, advanced friction facing materials, EV mobility, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.
- Clutch Research Laboratory: A state-of-the-art facility at VNIT’s Mechanical Engineering Department where students and researchers will collaborate with Setco engineers.
- Better Products, Longer Life: Enhancing clutch performance, durability, and lifecycle through applied R&D.
- Student Development: Hands-on projects, internships, and access to advanced testing labs under the mentorship of Setco’s R&D team.
Voices from Leadership
Commenting on the development, Harish Sheth, Chairman & MD of Setco Automotive Ltd., said:
“At Setco, innovation has always been in our DNA. This collaboration with VNIT Nagpur strengthens our R&D capabilities and creates a robust platform to nurture young talent. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in durability, performance, and sustainability.”
His words underline the spirit of the partnership — it’s not just about technology, but about creating an ecosystem where research meets real-world application.
Summary Table
|What’s Happening
|The Story Behind It
|The Partnership
|Setco Auto Systems is joining hands with VNIT Nagpur to shape the future of mobility.
|Where They’re Heading
|The focus is clear: smarter drivetrains, advanced friction materials, EV-ready tech, and greener solutions.
|A Big Addition
|VNIT will soon house a brand-new Clutch Research Lab, designed to push innovation in real-world mobility challenges.
|For the Students
|Think internships, hands-on projects, mentorship from experts, and a chance to work with live testing equipment.
|The Bigger Picture
|Together, the aim is to put India on the map with cutting-edge clutch systems and a new generation of skilled automotive engineers.
Conclusion
The Setco–VNIT collaboration is more than a research agreement; it’s a strategic step toward building the future of mobility. By blending academic curiosity with industrial expertise, the partnership promises to deliver not only smarter products for today’s vehicles but also engineers prepared to solve tomorrow’s challenges.
For students walking into VNIT’s labs, this MoU isn’t just a line in their resume — it’s a chance to shape technologies that could one day drive the world.