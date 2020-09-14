Car Discounts In September 2020: Here Are The Best Deals

Ever since the lockdown eased and the world resumed on its path towards the new normal, the automobile sector has achieved a much-needed recovery in sales. But during the lockdown, we saw the sales figures tumble down to as low as zero in the month of April.

After looking back to that horrific month, everything seems good. But this temporary rise could be due to the new social distancing habits we have formed and the need for personal mobility.

The festive season is here and if you’ve been looking to buy a car, it’s a great time as there are plenty of discounts and offers to be availed. Here are some of the best deals on cars for September 2020

Nissan:

The Nissan Kicks has two petrol engine options, which include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine, which produces 106 bhp, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard; and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes an impressive 156 bhp and is available with either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic options. The price for Kicks starts from Rs 9.50-10.00 lakh for the 1.5 petrol and Rs 11.85-14.15 lakh for the 1.3 turbo petrol.

But this month, Nissan is offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in exchange benefits, along with a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000, if you are exchanging your old Nissan car. Additionally, the corporate offer of up to Rs 10,000 is also available. But, if that’s not enough to convince you, Nissan is also allowing customers to avail of an additional Rs 15,000 worth of benefits, by booking the new Kicks before September 15th.

Toyota:

Toyota is offering discounts and offers on Yaris, Glanza and their bread and butter, Innova Crysta. For Glanza, offers will be applicable only on mid-spec and higher variants. The base-spec G MT and G MT mild-hybrid variants won’t be offered with any discounts this month. In general, Glanza retails in the range of Rs 7.01 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh. But this month, you can save a total of Rs. 35,000 on this hatchback, which includes Rs. 15,000 as customer offers, Rs. 15,000 as exchange bonus and lastly, Rs. 5000 as a corporate discount.

If Glanza is not your choice, the compact sedan Yaris, which is priced between Rs 8.86 lakh and Rs 14.30 lakh, is also available with discounts which include Rs. 20,000 as customer offer, Rs. 20,000 as exchange and loyalty bonus and lastly, Rs. 20,000 as the corporate discount. This helps you save a total of Rs. 60,000 on Yaris this month.

The hottest deal of this month is on Innova Crysta, which a lot of people dream to purchase. The Innova Crysta has a price range between Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 23.63 lakh. This month you can buy one with a total savings of Rs 65,000. Which includes Rs. 15,000 as customer offer, Rs. 30,000 as exchange and loyalty bonus and Rs. 20,000 as a corporate bonus.

Honda:

Since the entrance of new players, like Kia and MG; Honda has been trying to gain their market share back. The carmaker has recently introduced the new-gen Honda City 2020 and also the BS6 Jazz. As per the latest reports, the company is now offering some huge benefits worth Rs. 2.5 lakh on its products, and is also encouraging everyone to make use of its digital platform called ‘Honda From Home.’ for making their purchase. The company is offering new BS6 Amaze with total benefits of Rs. 27,000. Apart from this, The WR-V is also offered with total benefits of Rs. 20,000 and lastly, the carmaker is offering its petrol variant of Civic with cash benefits of Rs. 1.0 lakh and the diesel variant with benefits of up to Rs. 2.50 lakh.

Hyundai:

Hyundai has been offering massive discounts for the past two months. To continue this streak, the carmaker is now offering its Aura for a total discount of Rs. 25,000, Grand i10 NIOS can also be seen with a discount of up to Rs. 25,000 this month, the Santro is also available with benefits of up to Rs. 45,000. If these above-given cars don’t go with your choice, then the company is also offering discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on its i10 Grand and i20 BS6 variant. If this is not enough for you to buy a new car, maybe you should wait for the new-gen i20, which shall arrive in India with its impressive looks and spec sheet, by this year’s end.

Maruti Suzuki:

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on all the car models, belonging to NEXA. Firstly, the new S-Cross can be seen with some huge cash benefits, and also, this month you can get an additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000. Apart from this, you can also find the XL6 with total savings of Rs. 30,000, which includes Rs. 20,000 as the exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 as corporate discounts.

If you are not looking to buy the Toyota Glanza but instead wish for the Maruti badge attached, you can buy the Baleno with total discounts of up to Rs. 35,000, which includes Rs. 10,000 as exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 as a corporate discount, along with cash discounts of Rs. 15,000 on all trims apart from the Sigma trim which comes with Rs 10,000 as a discount.

Apart from these cars, the Ciaz is also available with discounts of up to Rs. 40,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Also, the Ignis is available with massive discounts of up to Rs. 45,000, which includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 on all trims apart from the Zeta which comes with a slightly lesser, Rs 10,000 discount. Additionally, customers can also avail Rs 15,000 as exchange bonus, and Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount.