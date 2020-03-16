Bookings Open For The New Skoda Karoq SUV And Rapid 1.0-Litre TSI

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, bookings are now open for the new Skoda Karoq SUV and the Rapid sedan, powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Interested folks can book the cars against a refundable booking fee of ₹ 50,000 (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only), across all authorized dealership facilities in the country and on the Skoda India website. Having secured a priority status, the pre-booked Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI and the Karoq will be delivered to customers from 14 April and 06 May 2020, respectively.

The new Skoda Karoq is an integral part of the Czech marque’s SUV campaign in India. The latest offering comes equipped with a 1.5 TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, delivering a power output of 150 PS, and a peak torque output of 250 Nm. In addition, it features a panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, and nine airbags.

On the other hand, the Rapid 1.0 TSI is identical in terms of appearance to the BS4 version but will now come fitted with a BS6, 1.0-litre TSI engine. Like VW, Skoda will offer its cars with petrol engines only and the one fitted under the Rapid’s hood will most likely crank out 115 PS, 200 Nm and come paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Karoq and the new engine under the Rapid’s hood, Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said: “Our SUV model range caters to a growing class of discerning customers with the taste for luxury as well as the right ‘value for money’ proposition. While retaining its strong family characteristics, the much-anticipated Karoq will continue to drive Skoda Auto’s success in India. The state of the art 1.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine, to be introduced with the Skoda Rapid, is central to our BS-6 powertrain and fuel strategy – offering an exceptional power output as well as excellent fuel economy. Skoda brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts, from across the nation, now have the opportunity to pre-book our latest offerings and secure a priority status.”