Rumour Mill: Mahindra Thar Silently Recalled Due To Faulty Fuel Float Sensor

If reports are to be believed, Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra&Mahindra has issued a silent recall for the Thar. Reports suggest that the Thar is being recalled due to a fault with the fuel float sensor. Mahindra has not made an official statement on the same as yet.

It is said that a number of Thar owners have reported an issue with the fuel float sensor as the SUV does not show accurate readings even after the fuel tank is filled to its capacity. The fuel level is also believed to be fluctuating, leading to worries among owners if they have enough fuel to drive.

The report further adds that Mahindra is not directly contacting its customers, but is instead waiting for them to bring their vehicles to the dealerships after which they would inform them of the recall. The required parts will be changed free of cost and it will take approximately three hours to get the work done as the fuel tank would need to be removed from the vehicle in order to replace the sensor.

Powering the Mahindra Thar CDRe is a 2498cc, four cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that is capable of producing 105 bhp and 247 Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a five speed manual transmission. The Thar retails for a price tag that starts at INR 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: Shifting Gears

Following is an image gallery for the Mahindra Thar: