Rumour Mill: Datsun Go and Go+ Facelift India Launch In September 2018

If a new report is to be believed, Datsun plans to launch the facelifted versions of the Go and Go+ in India sometime near September this year. The Datsun Go hatchback facelift and Go+ MPV facelift were unveiled earlier this year and are currently on sale in the Indonesian market.

Design wise, both the Go and Go+ facelift models feature a redesigned front bumper with chrome inserts, black highlights, vertically aligned DRLs, refreshed headlamps and a new mesh grille design with a chrome frame up-front. On either side, the model benefits from 14 inch alloy wheels, although available only on higher variants.

Inside, the Datsun Go+ and Go facelift come equipped with a new dual tone dashboard, redesigned centre console, new HVAC vents, 6.75 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new tachometer for the instrument cluster. The front bench seats make way for two individual seats, separated by the handbrake lever while the three spoke steering wheel now receives a silver trim. A few other feature highlights include electrically adjustable ORVMs, per parking sensors, rear washer/wiper and driver side airbag as well as ABS as a standard feature.

Engine specifications are likely to remain unchanged and hence it can be safe to assume that the Datsun Go facelift and the Go+ facelift will continue to source power from the same 1.2-litre engine. This three cylinder petrol motor is capable of producing 67 hp at 5,000 rpm and 104 Nm of toque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five speed manual transmission. In the Indonesian market, both the models are also offered with a CVT unit, which is unlikely to make it to Indian shores. An AMT variant though, could be on the cards.

Source: Autocar