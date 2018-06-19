Nissan Leaf 2 EV India Launch Scheduled To Take Place In 2018

According to a new report, Nissan plans to launch the Leaf 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) in India by the end of the current fiscal year. The second generation Leaf will be brought to India via the Completely Built Up (CBU) route and the company reportedly plans to bring down a few units of the model to Chennai for test-drive purposes.

Nissan does not plan to sell the Leaf 2 as a high volume model or make it cost competitive as it would come via the CBU route and hence, attract a higher amount of tax which is charged on imported vehicles. The company though, will homologate the product for the Indian market and the process for the same is said to have already begun.

The Nissan Leaf 2, which made it’s world debut back in October last year, is expected to arrive with a price range of approximately INR 30-40 lakh. Dimension wise, the model measures 4490mm in length, 1788mm in width and 1530mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2700mm.

Propelling the Nissan Leaf 2 five door hatchback is a 40kWh battery that produces a maximum power output of 140 hp while the peak torque is rated at 320 Nm. Paired to an automatic transmission, this electric motor is claimed to provide a range of 378 kms on a full charge. More details on the Leaf 2 are likely to surface in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: ET Auto