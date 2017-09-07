Home News Rumour Mill: 2017 Honda CBR 650F India Launch During Festive Season
Rumour Mill: 2017 Honda CBR 650F India Launch During Festive Season

Rumour Mill: 2017 Honda CBR 650F India Launch During Festive Season

By Aditya NadkarniSeptember 7, 2017

If a new media report is to be believed, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch the 2017 version of the CBR 650F in India during the upcoming festive season. The 2017 CBR 650F is expected to receive a few visual updates over its predecessor.

September 7, 2017-2017-Honda-CBR-650F-600x338.jpg

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2017 Honda CBR 650F is expected to arrive with visual updates including new colour options and LED powered headlamps and tail lights. There is no official confirmation on these updates from HMSI as yet.

Also read: Honda Grom Makes A Surprise Appearance On Indian Roads; Spied Testing In Shimla

The 2017 Honda CBR 650F is expected to be powered by the same 649cc in-line four cylinder engine. This engine, in its current state of tune, produces 86.5 PS of power at 11,000 rpm and 62.9 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. This engine comes paired to a six speed transmission.

September 7, 2017-Honda-CBR650F-left-side-view-58-600x400.jpg

A few other highlights of the Honda CBR 650F include 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit handling the suspension duties. Braking duties are taken care of by 320mm dual discs with 2 piston calipers at the front and a 240mm single disc with a single piston caliper at the rear. The 17 inch wheels come wrapped in 120/70 section and 180/55 section rubber at the front and rear respectively.

Source: Bike India

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Skoda Octavia RS 230 India Launch and Action - Image Gallery

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Report - Image Gallery

iSafe 2017 Road Safety College Championship for Youth - Image Gallery

Ducati XDiavel Iceberg White - Image Gallery