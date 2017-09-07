Rumour Mill: 2017 Honda CBR 650F India Launch During Festive Season

If a new media report is to be believed, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch the 2017 version of the CBR 650F in India during the upcoming festive season. The 2017 CBR 650F is expected to receive a few visual updates over its predecessor.

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2017 Honda CBR 650F is expected to arrive with visual updates including new colour options and LED powered headlamps and tail lights. There is no official confirmation on these updates from HMSI as yet.

The 2017 Honda CBR 650F is expected to be powered by the same 649cc in-line four cylinder engine. This engine, in its current state of tune, produces 86.5 PS of power at 11,000 rpm and 62.9 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. This engine comes paired to a six speed transmission.

A few other highlights of the Honda CBR 650F include 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock unit handling the suspension duties. Braking duties are taken care of by 320mm dual discs with 2 piston calipers at the front and a 240mm single disc with a single piston caliper at the rear. The 17 inch wheels come wrapped in 120/70 section and 180/55 section rubber at the front and rear respectively.

