Home News Ducati XDiavel Gets New Iceberg White Paint
Ducati XDiavel Gets New Iceberg White Paint

Ducati XDiavel Gets New Iceberg White Paint

By Suvil SusvirkarSeptember 7, 2017

Ducati will be taking part in the 20th edition of the biggest European Custom and Cruiser event – set to take place from 5 to 10 September at Faaker See, Austria – with its cruiser: the XDiavel. This event will give the public the chance to get a first-ever look at the new Iceberg White colour of the XDiavel. A sneak peek at the XDiavel 2018 range that, in addition to the new colour scheme, includes an upgraded suspension set-up that improves comfort for rider and passenger alike.

September 7, 2017-Ducati-XDiavel-Iceberg-White-1-600x401.jpg

Ducati will also be bringing the “XDiavel Experience” to Faker See. Since leaving Peterborough, England, the XDiavel Experience truck – set up to give a taste of the XDiavel lifestyle – has been touring throughout Europe. At Faaker See there will be 20 XDiavels available: to take a test-ride just make a booking at the Ducati XDiavel Truck at the event itself.

September 7, 2017-Ducati-XDiavel-Iceberg-White-28-401x600.jpg

The Ducati XDiavel brings together two worlds: the typically American cruiser world and the Ducati world. The result of this ‘crossover’ is the XDiavel, a bike bursting with personality, characterised by the iconic Italian flair that Ducati has made its hallmark. Style and design have been combined with technology and outstanding levels of performance to give Ducati cruisers something of that sport bike flavour for which the Bologna-based manufacturer is famous.

September 7, 2017-Ducati-XDiavel-Iceberg-White-30-600x401.jpg

Did anyone else notice the befitting resemblance of this new Iceberg White Ducati XDiavel, featuring a blue-ish LED DRL, with the White Walkers the Game Of Thrones series?

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Bespoke Fux Fuchsia McLaren 720S - Image Gallery

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet - Image Gallery

Volkswagen T-Roc Compact Crossover - Image Gallery

MINI ELECTRIC CONCEPT - Image Gallery