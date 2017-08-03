Rumour Mill: 2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift India Launch On September 15

A new report suggests that Ford India has revealed the launch details of the upcoming 2017 EcoSport facelift. The facelifted version of the compact SUV from Ford, according to a report, will be launched in India on September 15, 2017. The model was recently spotted completely undisguised during a public road test.

Visual updates to the EcoSport facelift will include a new front fascia with a hexagonal grille with chrome slats, a projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, redesigned front bumper, new skid plate at the front and rear and 17 inch alloy wheels. The company is most likely to retain the tail-gate mounted spare wheel.

Inside, the 2017 Ford EcoSport facelift could come equipped with an eight inch Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as seen on the U.S. spec EcoSport. A recent report suggested that the model could receive a new 1.5-litre ‘Dragon’ petrol engine.

Currently, the Ford EcoSport is available with three engine options: 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol unit, a 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel unit. These engines come mated to a five speed manual transmission as standard while a six speed dual clutch automatic transmission is available exclusively with the 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine.

Source: CarWale