Royal Enfield to Introduce Cast-Alloy Wheels For 650 Twins

Royal Enfield introduced the 650-twins in the Indian market in late-2018. Since then, they have been the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycles on sale in our country. A delightful engine accompanied with an attractive price tag are the reasons behind their success story. The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 are writing a success story for RE and not just in India but in other international markets as well. And now, the company is reportedly developing cast-alloy wheels for both the retro-styled motorcycles.

More details

If one wants to switch to alloys, the only available options currently are aftermarket alloys but it is being expected that Royal Enfield could introduce the alloy wheels in its configurator, once it goes on sale.

Screenshots of owners getting a revert from RE on its Instagram handle are flowing online where the official handle is clearly seen claiming that the cast-alloys for both the twins are currently under development. RE is reportedly completing its duration and validity test of the alloy wheels and they should go on sale early next year, if all goes well, that is. Alloy wheels from the manufacturer itself will guarantee the oomph factor as well as reliability. Along with the cast alloy rims, Royal Enfield could also offer tubeless tyres as part of the accessory package as well. Although this is yet to be seen. Apart from the optional alloy wheels, no other changes are expected to be made.

Interceptor 650’s success story

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was awarded the Best Retro Bike of the Year 2020 by MCN, UK. This is the top MCN honour for Royal Enfield for two years in a row, as the Interceptor 650 had won MCN’s Best Naked Motorcycle of the Year in 2019 as well. In addition, the Interceptor 650 has been dominating the mid-segment in the UK for a year and has been the best-selling middle-weight motorcycle in the UK consistently over the past 12-15 months. This is a truly remarkable achievement for an Indian motorcycle brand. This response to the Interceptor 650 has propelled Royal Enfield to become one of the fastest-growing motorcycle brands in the UK.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has impressed motorcycle enthusiasts globally with its performance and authentic classic style. It retains much of the original design cues from the original Interceptor, which was popular in the US back in the 1960s. With its teardrop tank, traditional knee recesses and wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor reminisces the street scrambler style that emerged in ’60s California. It’s comfortable and commanding riding position makes the Interceptor both fun and practical on all types of terrain.

Royal Enfield is also working on some new bikes which will make use of the same 650cc parallel-twin engine which powers the Interceptor. Among these, a cruiser has already been spotted and by the looks of it, the bike appears to be in a pre-production state. Expect a lot of exciting Royal Enfield launches in the next year.