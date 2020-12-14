Kawasaki Meguro K3 is a Japanese Retro Delight!

Reviving old monikers is a tried and tested formula used by manufacturers to instill the sense of nostalgia in order to rack up some sales. Kawasaki, the Japanese giant already has a retro-cruiser in its lineup which goes by the name W800. The W800’s styling belongs to the ‘60s and now, Kawasaki has turned the clocks even more behind with the Meguro K3. The Kawasaki Meguro K3 is based on the Kawasaki W800 and will be sold only Japan for now. For reference, prices of the W800 start at ₹ 6.99 lakh in India.

More details

While the ‘Meguro’ name might sound unfamiliar to most of us but it has a rich history, especially when we link it to Kawasaki.

It was the brand which marked Kawasaki’s foray into the world of motorcycles. Kawasaki has been around as an industrial manufacturing company since 1896, but the Japanese giant first got into motorcycles only in the 1960s, after it acquired Meguro, a motorcycle brand that has been in existence since the 1930s. The Meguro T1 Senior, a motorcycle from 1960s, is said to be the inspiration for Kawasaki’s W-series motorcycles. The last time a Meguro motorcycle rolled off a production line was in 1969, so it’s been over 50 years and now the Meguro brand comes alive again.

Specifications

The bike draws its styling from the iconic Kawasaki W1 with a round headlamp, teardrop fuel tank, spoked wheels, wide handlebar and centre-set footpegs. There are Meguro badges on the fuel tank and the side panels of the motorcycle. The white pin-striping detail on the fuel tank is exclusive to Meguro K3 as well. As we mentioned earlier, the Meguro K3 is based on the W800 and hence, is powered by the same 773cc, fuel-injected, SOHC, air-cooled unit that makes 52hp at 6,500rpm and 62.9Nm of torque at 4,800rpm. With its 5-speed gearbox, the specifications may appear a little underwhelming.

It is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear alongside 320 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc brakes.Kawasaki is selling the Meguro K3 at a price tag of JPY 12,76,000 (around Rs. 9 lakh). With the Kawasaki W800 currently on sale locally, India could be one of the possible markets for the Meguro K3 if the brand decides to take it outside of Japan.