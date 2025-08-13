Royal Enfield Rolls Out ‘Get In-Streets’ Apparel Collection – A Stylish Nod to Heritage and Everyday Adventure

Overview
- Two fresh style capsules: Heritage and A Page from a Motorcycling Diary
- Range includes shirts, polos, outerwear, and cargos
- Premium fabrics and earthy, timeless colours
- Available at Royal Enfield dealerships, online store, and select e-commerce sites
Introduction
For more than a century, Royal Enfield has been known for motorcycles that carry stories of long rides, dusty trails, and endless adventures. Now, the brand is taking that same spirit and stitching it into clothing. On 12 August 2025, Royal Enfield unveiled its latest lifestyle range — the ‘Get In-Streets’ apparel collection. This isn’t just another clothing drop; it’s a statement that the brand’s love for motorcycling now extends well beyond the saddle.
Heritage Meets Everyday
The collection is built around two distinct capsules, each offering its own personality.
- Heritage tips its helmet to Royal Enfield’s legendary past, with vintage cuts, rich textures, and subtle graphics that feel timeless, not trendy. ‘Past in Pattern’ and ‘Legacy in Layers’ turn each piece into a wearable slice of the brand’s story.
- A Page from a Motorcycling Diary celebrates everyday rides — from city commutes to weekend escapes — with relaxed fits, travel-inspired prints, and versatile layers built for any season.
The Styles
While every piece in the ‘Get In-Streets’ line speaks to riders, they’re designed to transition effortlessly from the road to the café, the office, or the evening hangout.
- Shirts – From crisp, no-fuss button-downs to laid-back checks, perfect whether you’re heading to work or the open road.
- Polos – Smart without being stiff, ideal for those days you want to look put together with minimal effort.
- Outerwear – Functional jackets and layers that keep you comfortable while adding an edge to your look.
- Cargos – Rugged yet comfortable, built for movement and adventure whether you’re on a bike or exploring on foot.
Every garment is made from thoughtfully selected fabrics — bonded fleece, cotton twill, drum-dyed leather, and paper-finish jersey — blending comfort, strength, and a premium feel.
Colours With Soul
The palette leans into earthy, grounded tones that feel familiar yet fresh. Forest Olive, Transformative Teal, Crimson Red, and Rustic Brown bring warmth and depth to the range, making them easy to mix and match while keeping that unmistakable Royal Enfield vibe.
More Than Just Clothing
As Royal Enfield’s Chief Commercial Officer Yadvinder Singh Guleria puts it, this isn’t just about apparel — it’s about extending the brand’s identity beyond the motorcycle. Every piece is made to feel purposeful, enduring, and rich in character. Whether you’re riding through the hills, grabbing a quick chai, or strolling through the city, the ‘Get In-Streets’ collection is designed to fit into your life naturally, while keeping you connected to the road.
‘Get In-Streets’ Collection at a Glance
|Section
|Key Takeaways
|Overview
|Two style capsules — Heritage and A Page from a Motorcycling Diary — blending Royal Enfield’s legacy with everyday wear.
|Range
|Shirts, polos, outerwear, and cargos designed for both rides and daily life.
|Fabrics
|Premium materials like bonded fleece, cotton twill, drum-dyed leather, and paper-finish jersey.
|Colours
|Earthy shades — Forest Olive, Transformative Teal, Crimson Red, Rustic Brown — with timeless appeal.
|Purpose
|Apparel that extends Royal Enfield’s spirit beyond the bike — practical, stylish, and full of character.
|Availability
|In dealerships, official online store, and select e-commerce platforms.
Conclusion
‘Get In-Streets’ is more than a fashion statement — it’s a way to carry the Royal Enfield ethos into your daily routine. Whether you’re cruising on a Sunday ride or grabbing coffee in the city, this collection makes sure the road stays with you.
Available now at Royal Enfield dealerships, on the brand’s official website, and select e-commerce platforms, it’s your chance to wear your passion — literally.