Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Variants Explained

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is finally here and as expected, RE is offering the Meteor 350 in 3 variants. Almost all the details of the Meteor 350 were already out in the open but the prices were revealed only recently. The Fireball serves as the base variant of the Meteor 350 and is priced at INR 1.75 Lakh, the Stellar is the mid-spec variant and is priced at INR 1.81 Lakh and the top-spec Supernova is priced at INR 1.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

There are some features which RE is offering as a standard equipment across all the variants, including dual-channel ABS and the much talked-about Tripper navigation display.

Fireball

The Meteor 350 Fireball serves as the base variant in the lineup and as we mentioned earlier, is priced at INR 1.75 Lakh. One good look at the Fireball and you would realize that the base variant in the Meteor 350 bears strong resemblance to the Thunderbird X. For the uninitiated, the Meteor 350 is an official replacement of the Thunderbird lineup. The Fireball gets regular alloys in black with body-coloured lining, black exhaust and no back touring screen or backrest. The Meteor 350 Fireball comes in two attractive shades: Red and Yellow.

Stellar

Spending some more hard-earned bucks will get you the Stellar variant of the Meteor 350 which is priced at INR 1.81 Lakh. The extra moolah will get you chrome-finished exhaust and backrest. Another prominent upgrade comes in the form of 3D RE badging on the fuel tank which replaces the basic vinyl found on the Fireball trim.

The colour options on the Stellar include red, blue and black. Red and Black are way too mainstream and if you actually want to stand apart from the crowd, Blue is the way to go! But then again, it might not be for everyone’s taste.

Supernova

The Supernova is the top-of-the-line variant in the Meteor 350 lineup and is priced at INR 1.90 Lakh, around 15,000 costlier than the base Fireball trim. The extra bucks are well paid off in the form of a touring screen, machined alloys, 3D logo, dual-tone premium paint, body-coloured seats and a backrest. While the other variants are being offered in only single-tone colours, the Supernova can be had in dual-tone colours, namely Supernova Blur and Brown.

RE Meteor 350 Accessories

The Meteor 350 is supported by a suite of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, designed and developed for it, which can be added when ordering the motorcycle. The range includes functional accessories, such as the passenger backrest, touring screens, luggage options, robust engine and sump guards, as well as classic styling embellishments, including a variety of brushed stainless steel and black powder-coated slip-on silencer options and beautifully crafted touring seats, all of which come with a 3-year warranty. For further individual self-expression, a selection of riding gear, including helmets in complementary colours, t-shirts, and personal accessories have also been developed around the Meteor and cruiser lifestyle. All this can be accessed through the RE app on your smartphone or visit the MakeItYours page on the website.

So it really doesn’t matter which variant you opt for, the Meteor 350 can be personalized according to your taste, in a typical RE fashion.