Jawa Crosses 50,000 Motorcycles Mark In India

Classic Legends, the name behind India’s popular- Jawa Motorcycles, has announced crossing the landmark 50,000 units of Jawa bikes. This has been achieved in an effective 12 months of full operations, considering a complete halt during the lockdown period with near-zero inventories due to the waiting period. The 50,000-motorcycle milestone also signifies an extremely healthy uptake in demand for Jawa motorcycles in the country as it continues to expand both its production capacity as well as dealership footprint to cater to the steady rise in demand.

Official statement

Marking this milestone number, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “As the newest entrant in the Indian motorcycle market, we are proud of what we have achieved in such a short duration. As a relatively recent start-up, Classic Legends has readied a full-scale production facility to support the three models that we introduced as a part of the resurrection of the Jawa brand, set up an unparalleled and widespread sales network; and have ramped up all our operations constantly to meet customer demands.

Crossing the milestone of 50,000 motorcycles in a span of an effective 12 months of full operations is of utmost significance for us. This is not just a number but an important marking on our odometer, which points us towards the countless miles we have set out to cover as we keep shifting into higher gears. Considering the very healthy demand that we are seeing and the fact that the current 50k took longer time due to COVID related production challenges, I am confident that the next 50k will come in far lesser time.”

The demand for Jawa has not been restricted to Indian shores alone. Expanding its reach, Classic Legends has also started exports with a batch of Jawa motorcycles being shipped to Europe and, closer home, to Nepal. Jawa Motorcycles currently has three offerings in its portfolio – the Jawa, Jawa forty-two, and Perak. The company recently celebrated the delivery of 2000 Peraks, India’s first factory custom bobber, during the few festive days of Oct 2020. Following the strong performance of Jawa and 42, the Perak has also fared well for Classic Legends; and all three models contributing to yet another reason for Classic Legends to celebrate in this festive season. Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian company established to re-introduce iconic marquee motorcycle brands in the market. Jawa, on the other hand, is a motorcycle brand from the Czech Republic, erstwhile Czechoslovakia.