Hyundai India Announces Unique ‘Lamp On Challenge’

Safety while driving is of utmost importance and Hyundai plans to spread this awareness through a unique initiative. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has organized a unique contest- ‘Lamp On Challenge’ on their social media handles for customers.

The contest is aimed at educating customers about the importance of brake lights and their key role to prevent accidents. The contest commenced on 16th July and will go on till 31st July 2020. The Activity is open to all Indian Nationals of above 18 years of age, residing in India.

How to participate in the Contest?

The contest entails a three-step process that Hyundai customers need to follow, wherein a picture has to be taken showing a car rear with brake lamps ON while covering the number plate with a finger heart. This picture has to be posted on their personal social media accounts by tagging @HyundaiIndia along with two friends using both #Hyundai and #LampOn_India. Lucky 100 entries qualifying the above criteria will be gratified with exciting prizes.

Customers can also avail of Hyundai service facilities via 360 Digital & Contact-less Service. From online service booking through Hyundai Care App, Vehicle status update via WhatsApp, Pick and Drop from home/office and online payment facility, the touch-free service experience is ensured for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. Hyundai has been ranked No.1 by JD Power in Customer Service Index (CSI) study for 3 years in a row.

Among other news, Hyundai has added the newly developed intelligent manual transmission(iMT) to the sub-4 metre compact SUV Venue. The iMT gearbox has been added to the top of the line Sport variant and is exclusively available with the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol. The new Sport trim is available with both the petrol and diesel powertrain- the 1.0-litre Kappa T-GDi petrol engine and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine.

Apart from this, Hyundai has had a string of new launches this year starting from the compact sedan Aura launched in January this year. The company also launched the new generation of the Creta just before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Recently, the Korean automaker introduced the Tucson facelift in the markets, its flagship product in India.